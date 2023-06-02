Premier League transfers: Mount and Kane linked with moves this summer

England boss Gareth Southgate will be an interested spectator as the summer transfer window opens on 14 June, with several members of his squad potentially on the move.

Skipper Harry Kane’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months amid Tottenham’s difficulties, and he is not alone.

Mason Mount is also heavily linked with a move away from London and could make the switch from Chelsea to big-six rivals Manchester United.

Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the Premier League stars who could find a new club this summer.