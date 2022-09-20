Manchester United have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, unveiling a display and banners at Old Trafford on the day of her funeral.

The late monarch was laid to rest on Monday (19 September), concluding a period of national mourning in Britain.

United commemorated the Queen by unveiling banners on the Sir Alex Ferguson stand, above the club’s megastore.

The words “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” and the dates of her record-breaking reign were also displayed on the stand.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.