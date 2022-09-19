Premier Leaguefootball players and fans paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a minute's silence on Sunday, 18 September.

A silence, followed by the singing of the national anthem, took place at Goodison Park and the GTech Community Stadium ahead of Everton v West Ham and Brentford v Arsenal respectively, following last weekend’s fixture postponements because of the monarch’s death.

Sport came to a standstill across the UK on Monday, 19 September, as the Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey.

