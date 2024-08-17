Rag'n'Bone Man joked 'balance of baby elephant' held him back from Olympics

English singer Rag’n’Bone Man joked that his lack of balancing skills held him back from competing in the Olympic games.

As well as Olympic medallists, iconic artists including Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and Pete Tong attended the Team GB Homecoming event at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday 17 August.

Asked about which sporting events he particularly enjoyed, Rag’n’Bone Man said: “I was really keen on becoming a skateboarder, but my balance was terrible. I tried and tried and tried, but I was awful.”

Referring to Team GB’s Andy Macdonald, a reporter stated, “We have a 51-year-old skateboarder, there’s still time for you,” to which the singer replied, “I’ve got the balance of a baby elephant.”