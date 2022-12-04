Gareth Southgate has addressed Raheem Sterling’s absence due to a "family matter" before the World Cup England match with Senegal.

Raheem Sterling’s future at the World Cup is still unclear.

“I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that,” England boss said.

Southgate added: “He will go and deal with that matter and we will have to take it from there,” England boss said.”

