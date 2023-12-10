Real Betis fans threw teddy bears onto the pitch during their La Liga fixture against Real Madrid, as part of their annual toy donation tradition.

Footage shared by the club on social media shows hundreds of soft toys - which will be donated to disadvantaged children - raining down from the stands.

“This is more than football,” Betis wrote, captioning the video.

Last year, the gifts were donated to different charities and associations in the city, as well as nationally and internationally, in the weeks around Christmas.