LaLiga requests greater powers to punish racist fans after Vinicius Jr abuse

LaLiga will request greater jurisdiction to punish clubs whose fans are guilty of racist abuse after feeling “powerless” at the lack of current sanctions in the wake of the latest Vinicius Junior incident.

The Real Madrid star threatened to leave the pitch in the second half of Sunday’s match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium after being subjected to alleged monkey chants from the crowd.

According to Spanish law, LaLiga can currently only identify and report racist incidents, with punishments rare.

It now wants legislation changed so it can impose behind-closed-doors matches or financial penalties.

