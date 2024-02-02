WWE star Roman Reigns reacts as August Super Bowl predictions go viral

WWE star Roman Reigns reacted to his own Superbowl predictions from last August, where he gave his top five Super Bowl contenders.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take in August 2023, the WWE champion placed defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs as the second favourites with the San Francisco 49ers, who he supports, as the team best placed to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Mocked at the time, he’s since been proved right as the Chiefs and 49ers face each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday, 11 February at Alegiant Stadium.