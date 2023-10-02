Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrated Europe’s Ryder Cup win in style with their teammates on Sunday night.

The pair led chants of “USA is terrified” to the tune of Gala’s “Freed from Desire” as the Europe team celebrated regaining the Ryder Cup on their coach.

McIlroy - who led Team Europe to victory just hours after clashing with a Team USA caddie in a car park - was in a celebratory mood as he chanted, and drank champagne straight from the bottle, and took a sip from the Ryder Cup trophy.