Rugby league player blinded by ‘horrific’ bar glass attack calls for urgent law change

A former rugby league player left temporarily blind following a bar glass attack is calling for urgent changes to the law.

Leeds Rhino star Matthew Syron was glassed by a stranger in an unprovoked attack while on a night out in Leeds on Boxing Day, last year.

The father-of-two has now set up a petition to ban glass from nightclubs and bars in the UK after 9pm to prevent violent glass attacks like the one he was victim to, from happening again

Describing his ordeal as “horrific”, Syron said: “There are 87,000 glassings a year, more than 1,000 a week.

“This will save people’s lives. It cannot keep happening.”