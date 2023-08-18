Wales legend Sam Warburton and former England fly-half Andy Goode have been discussing pre-match superstitions ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to The Independent at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the two former players revealed they had very different experiences when it came to behaviour in the dressing room.

Goode explained that he wore red cycling shorts and gloves, as well as eating a bacon sandwich before every game.

“How healthy,” he joked.

Warburton, meanwhile, said he never had any superstitions.

“I was all about the preparations. Prepare well, play well.”

The Summer Nations Series is available exclusively on Prime Video in the UK.