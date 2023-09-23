Fans have arrived at Stade Pierre Mauroy in France for England’s game against Chile in the Rugby World Cup.

England the overwhelming favourites to make it three wins out of three in Lille. Steve Borthwick’s side are sitting pretty at the Pool D summit and firmly on course for the quarter-finals.

Borthwick has made changes and given a number of fringe players the chance to stake a regular starting claim here, while captain Owen Farrell returns from suspension and Marcus Smith lines up as a second playmaker at full-back.

The match kicks-off at 4.45pm on Saturday.