Rugby World Cup: England train at France base ahead of Japan clash

England have been training at their base in Le Touquet, France, ahead of their Rugby World Cup clash with Japan this Sunday (17 September).

Number eight Billy Vunipola will return from his ban for a dangerous tackle against Ireland.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, Kevin Sinfield has said he believes England are ready to accelerate their development now that they have shown their true colours with Saturday’s 27-10 victory over Argentina.

“We showed a bit of what we’re about and I still feel there’s loads of improvement in us,” the coach said.