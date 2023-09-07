England rugby artwork unveiled at Louvre in Paris ahead of World Cup

Fan-inspired England rugby artwork has been “unveiled” at the Louvre Museum in Paris ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The portrait, which features real fans, was created by award-winning Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe and is inspired by the host nation through the “French Romanticism” style which captures the emotion and drama fans feel while supporting their team.

Former England captain Dylan Hartley was seen unveiling the painting at the Louvre ahead of it travelling to other Paris landmarks and locations such as the Arc de Triomphe and along the Seine.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Argentina on Saturday 9 September.