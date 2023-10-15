Prince William told the Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar that he is not allowed to retire following the team's exit from the Rugby World Cup 2023 after their quarter-final loss to Argentina.

William and George travelled to Stade de Marseille in France to cheer on the Welsh side on Saturday but saw the team’s dream of World Cup victory come to an end.

Speaking after the match, the fly-half said: "It was a difficult scenario for him to come in, with George as well. It's not an easy changing room to come into with the disappointment and frustration.

"He (Prince William) was saying how well we've done, how proud of us he is and how much he's enjoyed watching.

"He said he's not sure he's going to let me retire. He may have more say than anybody in Welsh rugby," Biggar jokes.