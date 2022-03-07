Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary action for sporting an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on the medals podium.

Kuliak, who earned a bronze medal at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha on Saturday, wore a shirt that had the symbol “Z” prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist.

The letter Z does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, and has become symbolic with Russia’s invasion.

