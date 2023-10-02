‘Colonel Sanders’ makes splash at Ryder Cup by storming green and diving into pond

A Ryder Cup spectator who has been dubbed “Colonel Sanders” by fans on social media was seen diving into a lake to celebrate Europe’s win at the major golf tournament.

Dressed in all white with eccentric facial hair that resembles the KFC founder, the fan was seen storming the green and jumping into the water moments after Tommy Fleetwood guaranteed that Europe would regain the trophy from the United States.

The footage soon went viral on social media website X, with many referencing the spectator’s appearance.

“Colonel Sanders absolutely going for it,” presenter Dan Walker wrote.

“Colonel Sanders into the pond at the Ryder Cup,” another fan said.