Manchester United Supporters Trust chief calls for fans to get stake in club if sale goes ahead
A representative for supporters of Manchester United has called for fans to get a stake at Old Trafford if the club's owners, the Glazer family, sell the club.
The American owners bought United in a controversial £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005.
In a statement, the club said that its owners were examining “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth.”
Duncan Drasdo, chief executive of the Manchester United Supporters Trust, has called for a Chelsea-style takeover to become a model if the sale is to go ahead.
01:13