A representative for supporters of Manchester United has called for fans to get a stake at Old Trafford if the club's owners, the Glazer family, sell the club.

The American owners bought United in a controversial £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005.

In a statement, the club said that its owners were examining “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth.”

Duncan Drasdo, chief executive of the Manchester United Supporters Trust, has called for a Chelsea-style takeover to become a model if the sale is to go ahead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.