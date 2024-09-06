Independent TV
Inside San Marino dressing room celebrations after first-ever competitive victory
San Marino, the world’s lowest-ranked national men’s football team, secured their first ever competitive win on Thursday night (5 September).
The tiny microstate surrounded by Italy, with a population of just 33,000 people, defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in a Uefa Nations League clash.
Nicko Sensoli scored in the 53rd minute to give San Marino its historic triumph - triggering scenes of jubilation on the pitch and in the dressing room afterwards.
Footage shows players jumping around and chanting post-match, waving their shirts and bottles of alcohol around.
Their last win, in a friendly, came over Liechtenstein in April 2004 by the same scoreline.
