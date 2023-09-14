‘We should celebrate Spain’s winners, not focus on Rubiales’, says Sarina Wiegman

England boss Sarina Wiegman has stressed the need to celebrate Spain’s players as the saga regarding Luis Rubiales’ actions after their World Cup triumph continues.

Rubiales, who resigned as Spanish football federation president at the weekend, has been at the centre of a furore after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following La Roja’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final.

While Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual, Hermoso has said it was not. She submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office, and it has been reported that an investigation into Rubiales has been opened by a high court judge.