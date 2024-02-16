Saudi Cup 2024: The world’s richest race

On the 23-24 February, all eyes are fixed on Riyadh and the two days of top-quality racing at the Saudi Cup, which includes the richest race in the world.

Although horseracing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stretches back more than five decades since the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia was formed, the sport took on a new focus with the founding of The Saudi Cup in 2020 and it has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the global racing calendar with 1000 local and international entries competing alongside the carnival of music, dance and premium hospitality.