Hilarious footage shows the moment tennis player Sebastian Korda hits himself in the groin during a quarantine training session after testing positive for Covid in Australia.

The American sportsman tested positive in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open and is currently staying in a quarantined hotel.

Korda Tweeted: “No symptoms and two negative results since testing positive. Respecting all the local covid protocols and training in my room but I have to work on my ball control.”

This comes amid controversy as Novak Djokovic is facing deportation from Australia after choosing not to disclose his vaccination status.

