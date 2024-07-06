Serena Williams reveals where her signature tennis grunt came from

Serena Williams has revealed how she developed her signature tennis ‘grunt’ - and it turns out she copied it from someone else.

Speaking on YouTube series Hot Ones, the tennis ace reveals she was fascinated by Yugoslavian player, Monica Seles, when she was younger.

“She had this really cool grunt”, she said.

“I literally would grunt because of her and then it just became natural and then my grunt just became like a [grunt noise]. It was really loud.”

However, Williams has become so used to grunting she now uses it as a breathing technique in her everyday life.