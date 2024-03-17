Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:32
Six Nations: Steve Borthwick praises England spirit after penalty heartbreak against France
Steve Borthwick praised England’s fighting spirit after seeing his team denied a precious Guinness Six Nations win against France by a final-minute Thomas Ramos penalty.
England appeared to have snatched victory with the second of two fightbacks when Tommy Freeman crossed in the right corner only for a no-arms tackle by Ben Earl in the closing seconds to enable Ramos to seal a 33-31 victory on Saturday (16 March).
It ended an enthralling evening in Lyon that saw Borthwick’s side back up their stunning triumph over Ireland in every respect apart from the final result.
“My overriding emotion is immense pride in the players and gratitude to our supporters,” Borthwick said.
01:03