Andy Farrell hails Ireland’s composure with Six Nations win in France

Andy Farrell hailed Ireland’s composure after they launched their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a win against France.

The reigning champions dismantled the pre-tournament favourites 38-17 in Marseille on Friday, 2 February.

“I thought we got exactly what we deserved in the end," the head coach said.

“Our composure, it wasn’t all singing all dancing and the French side was always going to pose questions and the crowd was always going to get behind them. But we managed to silence them quite a lot."