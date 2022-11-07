Rio Ferdinand: Social media platforms not willing to combat racism

Rio Ferdinand says social media platforms are not taking the steps needed to tackle racism.

"They're not willing to change because they know that these types of behaviours on social media platforms drive revenue," the former footballer said.

Ferdinand is hopeful that his new series Tipping Point, produced by Prime Video, could lead to "tangible change."

"If we can move the dial a little bit and start that conversation and start the ball rolling in the right direction to have positive outcomes, then this has definitely been a success."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.