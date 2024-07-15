Spain fans celebrate Euros victory in London’s Trafalgar Square

Spain fans could be seen waving flags and chanting in London’s Trafalgar Square last night (14 July), as they beat England in a 2-1 victory at the Euro 2024 final.

“Yo soy Español, Español, Español”, supporters sang in front of Nelson’s Column, while England fans walked past the scene quietly following their defeat.

England managed to equalise thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Cole Palmer, however, Spain took home victory after Mikel Oyarzabal put them in front in the 86th minute.

Over 50,000 England fans were in Berlin for the final, while Spain brought over an estimated 11,500.