Spain star Yamal celebrates 17th birthday day before Euro 2024 final

Spain’s Lamine Yamal was seen celebrating his 17th birthday just one day before the Euro 2024 final - making him the youngest player to ever play, assist, and win in the tournament.

Yamal, who also plays for Barcelona, was seen surrounded by his teammates as he was presented with a giant fruitcake for the occasion, and blew out some candles.

“I am very happy to be able to celebrate my birthday here and reach the final with all of you”, he told them.

“As my present I want to win...go get England.”