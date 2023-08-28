Spain’s deputy prime minister has strongly condemned the behaviour of FA president Luis Rubiales after he was accused of grabbing and kissed Women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Yolanda Diaz said on Monday 28 August that male chauvinism was “systemic” in Spain and had been shown in its worst form when Mr Rubiales on Friday refused to resign as president of Spain's soccer federation.

"They clapped and humiliated and made fun of a person they had the obligation to protect under the sports law and far from doing that, they inflicted more damage, more pain, more vexation”, Diaz told reporters following a meeting with leaders of the FUTPRO players’ union representing Hermoso.