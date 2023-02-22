Sarina Wiegman says lack of diversity within Lionesses squad ‘won’t change overnight’

Sarina Wiegman has acknowledged a lack of diversity in the England women’s football team “will not change overnight”, after all 13 players to feature for the Lionesses in their under-23 victory over Belgium on Monday were white.

“Hopefully in the future, and I don’t know how long it will take, we will get very, very good players we can start with, but also [players] that represent more the diversity of our community,” Wiegman told reporters.

Three Black players were named in England’s 26-women squad for this month’s Arnold Clark Cup.

