Striker Ivan Toney says England call-up is ‘such a privilege’

Ivan Toney says being called up to be part of the England squad facing Italy and Germany in upcoming Nations League games is “such a privilege.”

In this footage, the 26-year-old striker describes the “surreal moment” when Gareth Southgate called to tell him the news, leaving him “speechless.”

“Going straight to the senior squad - it’s a big achievement, and I’m very proud of it, and I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way,” the striker said.

