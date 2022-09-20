Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:39
Striker Ivan Toney says England call-up is ‘such a privilege’
Ivan Toney says being called up to be part of the England squad facing Italy and Germany in upcoming Nations League games is “such a privilege.”
In this footage, the 26-year-old striker describes the “surreal moment” when Gareth Southgate called to tell him the news, leaving him “speechless.”
“Going straight to the senior squad - it’s a big achievement, and I’m very proud of it, and I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way,” the striker said.
