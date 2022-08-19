Swedish athlete dubbed ‘the flying salmon’ after hilarious triple jump fail

Athlete Jesper Hellstrom landed head first in the sand after a failed triple jump at the European Championships in Germany.

Despite being knocked-out of the competition, Hellstrom kept a smile on his face after entertaining the crowd with what has been dubbed ‘the flying salmon’.

Hellstrom later told reporters that once he realised he’d messed up his approach he decided to entertain the fans instead. Despite finished 10th overall he produced a season’s best of 16.23 metres in Munich.

