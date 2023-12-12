Independent TV
BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees unveiled
The nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award were unveiled today (12 December).
England goalkeeper Mary Earps is currently the favourite to take home the award.
The 30-year-old was one of the stand-out performers during England’s run to the World Cup final in August 2023.
She is joined on the shortlist by retired cricketer Stuart Broad, former jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy.
The winner of the public vote will be announced live on Tuesday, 19 December.
02:09