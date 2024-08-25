Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou wants Yves Bissouma to be the ‘best version of himself’

Ange Postecoglou urged Yves Bissouma to stay on the right track after the Tottenham midfielder took his first steps on the road to redemption with a wonder strike against Everton.

Spurs boss Postecoglou had likened the midfielder to a naughty child who was now behaving himself, having been suspended for one match by the club for taking laughing gas.

Restored to the starting line-up on Saturday (24 August), the Mali international instantly repaid Postecoglou’s faith with a stunning 20-yard drive to open the scoring.

It was Bissouma’s first Spurs goal, in his 57th match for the club, and put them on their way to a thumping 4-0 win.