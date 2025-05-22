Watch the moment jubilant Spurs fans storm the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after their historic 1-0 win against Manchester United in the Europa league final.

Over 40,000 spectators who were unable to travel to Bilbao for the final, gathered at the team’s London stadium to watch the nail-biting match on giant screens.

Delighted fans can be seen climbing on top of screens and dancing as they celebrate the north teams London’s first trophy win in 17 years.

Brennan Johnson’s strike in the 42nd minute sealed the win for the north London team, who have qualified for them for next season’s Champions League as a result.