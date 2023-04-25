Tottenham to refund fans after diabolical Newcastle match

Tottenham Hotspur will refund fans who bought tickets to their 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle on Sunday (23 April), for their “embarassing” performance.

Spurs players issued a collective statement on Tuesday, accepting that the result was “unacceptable” and offered the gesture to help cover the cost of the tickets to the game.

The north London side were humiliated on Sunday, falling 5-0 behind in the opening 21 minutes.

Interim head coach Cristian Stellini was sacked in light of the result.

