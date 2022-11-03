Stormzy launches Merky FC to encourage young Black people to begin football careers

Stormzy is partnering with Addidas to launch Merky FC, a football program designed to give "young black people opportunities within the beautiful game."

"Enough. On the pitch, we do our thing. Off the pitch, it's like we don't exist. That's all about to change. Welcome to Merky FC," the Croydon rapper says.

The careers programme, which starts in January of 2023, will bring together 10 leading brands such as Manchester United and Sky Sports to improve diversity within football careers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.