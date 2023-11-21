A Sunday League footballer in Stevenage sent spectators wild after scoring a wonder goal that some say is worthy of being nominated for Fifa’s Puskas Award.

Charlie Unwin stunned defenders with an incredible backheel touch during Chells Rovers game against The Cocks.

His deft touch was reminiscent of Olivier Giroud’s famous scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, which won the 2017 Puskas Award.

Charlie’s goal, meanwhile, helped Chells beat The Cock 5-4.

After going viral, a number of fans naturally made the connection between him and Giroud, suggesting Charlie’s effort should be nominated by Fifa.