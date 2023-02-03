The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 after the Chiefs claimed a nail-biting 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 for the NFC title.

Both teams finished the season with a 14-3 record and will meet for the NFL championship in Arizona on 12 February.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.