The wildest Super Bowl weather through the years

While the forecast for this weekend’s Super Bowl is shaping up to be sunny and dry, the weather hasn’t always been so accommodating for the NFL’s big game.

Super Bowl VI in 1972 was the coldest Super Bowl game in NFL history, with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins battling it out on a cold day in New Orleans at a brisk 39F.

Super Bowl XLV in 2011 was marred by heavy snowfall, as fans who paid thousands of dollars to see the Greenbay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers face off were left stranded when hundreds of flights were cancelled in and out of the city.

Several fans and even workers at AT&T Stadium in Dallas were injured when snow slid off the stadium roof.