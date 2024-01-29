Olivia Culpo cried tears of joy as her fiance, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, secured a spot in the Super Bowl LVIII with a victory over the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers are now set up for a Las Vegas clash with the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after overturning a 17-point half-time deficit.

They scored 27 unanswered points as they beat the Lions 34-31.

The model was seen dabbing away tears as she said "happy for him" to a friend.