Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s son had an adorable reaction to the Super Bowl 2025 after the Philadelphia team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Eagles' defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat.

Sirianni was joined by his family including his wife Brett Ashley Cantwell and sons Jacob, 9, and Miles, 4.

He picked up his youngest son, who chanted “Eagles” into the microphone in front of the crowd.