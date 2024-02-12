An emotional Jason Bell praised fellow Super Bowl pundit Osi Umenyiora for his “amazing work” with the NFL Africa programme.

The pair featured on ITV’s coverage of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (11 February) and tearfully discussed the “Born to Play” commercial that premiered during halftime.

“I can’t stop crying. I remember when he made a call and said he was going to do this. And he has, and he’s changed so many lives,” Bell said of Umenyiora.

“It means so much to so many people... now the world gets to see that it’s all him. It’s overwhelming.”