Dora the Explorer explains NFL rules on Super Bowl’s Nickelodeon broadcast

Beloved children’s character Dora the Explorer was the NFL’s honourary “rules expert” for Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, 11 February.

‘Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom’ gave children an alternative view of the big game on Nickelodeon, thanks to reality-augmented animation bringing characters to life.

Dora appeared in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win against the San Francisco 49ers to explain a foul given for holding.

“Holding is the illegal grabbing of the player who is not in possession of the football in order to gain an advantage. Those offensive or defensive players can be called for holding, say it with us: ‘Players! No holding!’” Dora said.