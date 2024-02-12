SpongeBob character Sandy Cheeks gave a sideline report during the Super Bowl on Sunday, as part of Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast.

‘Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom’ gave children an alternative view of the big game on Nickelodeon, thanks to reality-augmented animation.

SpongeBob SquarePants and his starfish sidekick, Patrick Star, were among the fan-favourite characters part of the telecast, aimed at bringing the sport to a younger generation.

“That referee there, he’s the boss. Kind of like Mr Krabs at the Krusty Krab,” Sandy said as she reported from the sideline.