History behind iconic Super Bowl trophy and how it is made every year

The Super Bowl returns on Sunday 11 February, where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out for the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy.

Designed exclusively by Tiffany & Co since Super Bowl I in 1967, the trophy has a very interesting history.

Metal spinners, silversmiths and engravers spend four months creating the trophy each year before it is presented to the winning team.

The trophy consists of a regulation-sized football mounted atop a pyramid.

It is named after legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who guided the Green Bay Packers to two consecutive wins in the first two Super Bowls.