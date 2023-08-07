Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović was named player of the match following her team’s thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win against the United States on Sunday, but the star was somewhat taken aback when asked a ‘disrespectful’ question at a press conference afterwards.

One journalist asked the goalkeeper if she knew former Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimović. Mušović seemed rather taken aback. She replied: “In Sweden, everyone knows Zlatan.”

BBC Sport journalist Emma Smith said all journalists in attendance were allowed to ask a total of three questions to the player. Smith said she couldn’t believe what she heard. She tweeted: “Utterly disrespectful after an incredible performance and a remarkable match/result.”