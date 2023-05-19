Meet the Afghan refugee using taekwondo to fight against the Taliban

Afghan Marzieh Hamidi has defied the odds to compete in the world taekwondo championship in Baku, Azerbaijan on 29 May. The 21-year-old was forced to flee her home city Kabul in November, following the takeover by the Taliban. Under their strict rulings for women, Hamidi was no longer able to compete in her sport and travelled alone to France.

Hamidi will be competing for the refugee team at the world championship in May and is hoping to do so next year at the Paris Olympics.

