Naomi Osaka practices on court as she prepares to make tennis comeback in Australia

Naomi Osaka has shared footage of herself practising on the court in Australia as she prepares to make her return to tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will make her WTA comeback at the Brisbane International, six months after she gave birth to her daughter Shai.

Osaka was all smiles as she trained ahead of the tournament, which begins on Sunday 31 December.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the former world No 1 hit a series of forehands from the baseline.