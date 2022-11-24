NFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving

Buffalo Bills players Stefon Diggs, Tyler Bass and Josh Allen, tucked into a Thanksgiving turkey on the Ford Field pitch on Thursday, 24 November.

The NFL stars’ holiday feast came after Bass made a 45-yard field goal with two seconds left in the game, clinching their win over the Detroit Lions.

A tradition of handing players turkey legs after Thanksgiving games has been running since 1989, when NFL legend John Madden began the trend.

